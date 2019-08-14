Irene L. Dumich (nee Szafasz)

MUNSTER, IN - Irene L. Dumich (nee Szafasz), age 96, of Munster, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019.

She is survived by her two sons; Gene (Joyce) Rachon and Ken (Janice) Rachon; grandson Ken (Sara) Rachon; two granddaughters: Carrie Ann Rachon and Katie Rachon ; great granddaughter Penelope Rachon; sister Alice Lummio; sister in law Shirley Szafasz; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands: Eugene A. Rachon and Harry Dumich; three brothers: Edwin Szafasz, Richard Szafasz and Chester Szafasz; two sisters: Doris Shaw and Florence Gogolak; and parents: Joseph and Lottie Szafasz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Friends are invited to meet with the family Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (prayer service 5:45 p.m.) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Irene's loving memory to Our Lady of Grace Outreach Program. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com