Irene Momcilovich

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Irene Momcilovich, age 87 of Schererville, passed away on October 14, 2019. Survived by three children: Milan (Alice) Momcilovich, Sonja (Mitch) Mileusnic and Danica (Glenn) Herskowitz; six grandchildren: Eli (Aimee) Opacich; Marc (Ashlee) Momcilovich, Morgan Momcilovich; Rachael, Simon and Missy Herskowitz; four great-grandchildren, Mila, Serafina, Desa Opacich and Amelia Momcilovich. Preceded in death by her loving husband, Vido of 65 years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church of Schererville, with the V. Rev. Father Radovan Jakovljevic officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends are invited to visit with Irene's family on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Avenue). Pomen prayer service Wednesday evening at 7:00 p.m.

Irene was a member of the St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, two time past president of the Circle of Serbian Sisters. She was a retired employee of the Inland Steel Company. Irene was a loving and caring wife, mother and devoted Baba.