Irene Pauline Graham

VALPARAISO, IN - Irene Pauline Graham of Valparaiso, IN passed away on August 10, 2019. Irene was born October 31, 1930 in Rhea, TX to Robert and Anna (Gallmeier) Schueler. She was a graduate of Friona (TX) High School (1948), St. John's Lutheran College (1950) in Winfield, KS and Concordia Teachers College (1955) in River Forest, IL.

A beloved teacher, she taught elementary grade school in Chester, IL, Albuquerque, NM, St. Joseph, MI and Sawyer, MI. While teaching in St. Joe, she met and married Eugene W. Graham Jr. of St. Joseph, MI on June 24, 1956, who preceded her in death in 2008. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Elenor (Meissner), her brothers Raymond, Norbert, Floyd, and Robert, and daughter Susan.

Irene is survived by her daughters, Karla (Kevin) Casey of Evanston, IL, Mona (Robert) Jankowski of New Bern, NC, and son, Eugene III (Julie) of Hanna, IN, grandchildren Jonathan Kerr, Jyll (John) McNeil, Sabrina (Jason) Garvin, Siobhan (Michael) Hinker, Colleen (Steven) Tratar, Caitlin (Sean) Breen; ten great-grandchildren and her brother Arnold of Dallas, TX. She will be joining her Husband and Daughter in eternal peace at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Hanna Lions Club (P.O. Box 236, Hanna, IN, 46340) in support of their Park Beautification Fund. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.