Irene (Vaillancourt) Runge
Irene Runge (nee Vaillancourt)

HEGEWISCH - Irene Runge (nee Vaillancourt), age 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas L. Runge. Loving mother of Andre Desautels and Nicole Conry. Proud grandmother of Brandy Desautels and Aurora Conry. Caring great grandmother of Saphfire, Lillith and Zaydah. Dear sister of Joanne (Richard) Cikowski, Phillip Vaillancourt and George (Ruth) Vaillancourt. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: George P. and Elizabeth Vaillancourt. Irene was a member of Club Temulac.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Irene may be sent to The National Kidney Foundation. Private services. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com



Published in The Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
