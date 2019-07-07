Irene Rust

LOWELL, IN - Irene Rust, age 88 of Lowell, IN, formerly of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Survived by two sons, Dan and Steven (Donna); brother-in-law, Gene (Barbara) Rust; and niece, Debbie (Tom) Banks. Preceded in death by husband, Robert and sister, Lillie Rust.

Irene was a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crown Point. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1949.

Private services were held for the family and arranged by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - CROWN POINT. Memorials may be made to: Guardians of The Green Mile Rescue, PO Box 182, Portage, IN 46368. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.