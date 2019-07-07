Irene Rust

Irene Rust

LOWELL, IN - Irene Rust, age 88 of Lowell, IN, formerly of Crown Point, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Survived by two sons, Dan and Steven (Donna); brother-in-law, Gene (Barbara) Rust; and niece, Debbie (Tom) Banks. Preceded in death by husband, Robert and sister, Lillie Rust.

Irene was a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Crown Point. She was a graduate of Crown Point High School, Class of 1949.

Private services were held for the family and arranged by PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - CROWN POINT. Memorials may be made to: Guardians of The Green Mile Rescue, PO Box 182, Portage, IN 46368. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
