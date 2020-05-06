Irene Violet Borbely
1926 - 2020
Irene Violet Borbely HAMMOND, IN - Irene Violet Borbely age 94 passed away on Sunday May 3, 2020. She is survived by three children: Thomas (Connie), David (Bev), and Suzanne. Also, six grandchildren; Sheila, Kim (Greg), Collen (Trevor), Joe (Samantha), Laura (Stephen) and Brian and four great grandchildren; Avery, Addilyn, Lucy, and William. Irene was born January 26, 1926 to Alex and Mary Kaduk. On May 18, 1946 Irene married Julius Pete Borbely, (deceased), loving husband of 59 years. Irene graduated from Hammond High School and Hammond Business College. She retired from Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad. Irene was past president of Phi Omega and past Matron of Hammond Chapter of the Eastern Star #370. She was a 50+ year member of Hammond Chapter 370, now affiliated with Griffith Chapter 503. Member of Awalim Court, #9, L.O.S.N.A. for over 50 years. Member of First Presbyterian Church of Hammond. Leaving behind church family and cherished friends, Carolyn De Young, Arlene Waldrin, and Pastor Michael Pennanen. WHITE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Griffith, IN will be handling arrangements and a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church Soup Kitchen, Hammond, IN. For online condolences, please go to www.whitefuneral.com.


Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
