Iris Jean (Eaton) Caprous
Iris Jean (Eaton) Carpous

VALPARAISO, IN - Iris Jean (Eaton) Caprous, 97, passed away July 26, 2020 at the Golden Living Center in Valparaiso, IN.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 75 years Henry Vale Caprous, son Dennis Vale Caprous, grandson Anthony Vale Caprous, granddaughter Stacey Myers and brother William Eaton.

Survived by son Larry Caprous of Fort Myers, Florida, and granddaughters Julie Miller of Hamburg, New York, Angela (Rick) Cameron of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Lauren Hamaty of Johnstown PA, and their mother Donna Caprous of Johnstown, PA, daughter Barbara (Richard) Myers and grandson Jason (Megan) Myers and granddaughter Jennifer Myers, Granddaughter Andrea Brophy daughter of Dennis (Ellen) Caprous. In addition there were several great and great-great grandchildren.

Jean and her husband Henry Vale owned and operated the Bluebird Inn Motel Restaurant in Liberty Township for many years.

A family memorial service will be held at a later date. www.bartholomewnewhard.com



Published in The Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
