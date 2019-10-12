Iris Jean Paarlberg

KOUTS, IN - Iris Jean Paarlberg, 94 of Kouts, passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She was born June 15, 1925 in Winfield, IN to the late Gordon and Erma (Tullis) Graper. Jean was a member of Kouts Presbyterian Church.On March 23, 1946 in Crown Point, Jean married Willard Paarlberg, who preceded her in death in 2004. She is survived by her children, Terrance John (Nancy) Paarlberg, Nonda Jean Paarlberg, and Bruce Andrew Paarlberg; daughter-in-law, Donna Paarlberg; eight grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her son, Gregory Dan Paarlberg; and her siblings Richard Graper, Gordon "Jim" Graper, Ruth Church, and Doris Rupprecht.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 PM with a Funeral Service beginning at 6:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. Cremation will follow with burial of ashes at Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point.