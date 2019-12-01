Irvin Eugene Long

WHEATFIELD, IN - 91 year old, Irvin Eugene Long, of Wheatfield, passed away November 27, 2019. On October 25, 1928, in Mishawaka, Indiana to Guy Raymond and Beulah Ruth (Sculley) Long. Irvin met the love of his life in a snow storm, and on May 8, 1954, he ran away to New Mexico to elope with Clara Bell Crawford. Irvin was a farmer, inventor who has 2 patents, and was an officer in the United States Air Force. Irvin was an active member of the Gideons. He also had a special 4-legged companion named Babe. Irvin always said a man was lucky if he had one good woman and one good dog in a life time and he was blessed with both.

Irvin is survived by his loving family: daughters: Jennifer (Charles) Williams, Rebecca (Jason) Long-Gordon, six grandchildren: Alissa (Mike) Hines, Amanda (John) Hobson, Ben (Rebecca) Williams, Jaan (Priyanka) Williams-Overoi, Zach (Nichell) Willams, Isabel Gordon, and seven great-grandchildren and faithful companion: Babe. Irvin was preceded in death by his loving wife: Clara Bell, parents: Guy and Beulah, and son: David R. Long.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the BOERSMA FUNERAL HOME, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Graveside services for Irvin will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideon.