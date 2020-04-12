Irwin William Key

CARMEL, IN - Irwin William Key 94, of Carmel, IN passed away on April 4, 2020. He was born in Trenton, MI on February 19, 1926. Irwin was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary, IN in 1944 and immediately entered the Army Air Force Aviation Cadet Program in WWII. Upon discharge, he enrolled at Purdue University, graduating as a Mechanical Engineer in 1950. He then married Vanita Joan and moved to Wisconsin to work for two years at Western Condensing Co. in Appleton, WI. He then relocated to Northern Indiana living in Griffith and worked 34 years for the AMOCO Oil Corp in Whiting, IN and Chicago, IL, where the couple raised their two children – Leslie and Bruce.

He retired from AMOCO in 1986 as Chief Engineer of Oils Measurement interfacing with the AMOCO Pipeline Div. He was a member of the API, ISA, and ASME. The following year, he, his wife and son retired to Hot Springs Village, AR. Irwin was a member of the HS Elk Lodge No. 380, was active in the local Methodist Church serving on various committees, and served as secretary for the HS R/C Club #676.

He enjoyed golf, woodworking, antique clocks and aeromodelling. Irwin was also an avid private pilot and flew his Stinson "Charlie" for years.

With the passing of his wife and son, Irwin and his daughter travelled the world together – stopping to enjoy glasses of their favorite wine along the way. After 32 years in Arkansas, Irwin moved to Carmel to be closer to his beloved daughter, Leslie.

Irwin is survived by his daughter, Leslie Ann Key; and brother, Kenneth Wayne Key. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Willie Key; wife, Vanita; son, Howard Bruce Key; and sisters, Mary Alice Gorden and Henrietta Key.

A Celebration of Irwin's life will be held at the Barrington of Carmel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be made to the .

