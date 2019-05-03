Isabell Hall McClain

GARY, IN - Isabell Hall McClain, 82, of Gary, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Gary, IN. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Elbert McClain, Jr. of Merrillville, IN, Calvin McClain of Chicago, IL and Vanessa Flynn of Minneapolis, MN; two brothers Oscar Hall, Jr. of Gary, IN and Donald Hall, Sr. of East Chicago, IN; three sisters Martha McClain of Merrillville, IN, Barbara (Dwight) Richmond of Hobart, IN and Shirley Hall of Gary, IN; brother-in law Charles Carpenter of Gary, IN; nine grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Charles L. Thompson, Jr., Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.