Isabella "Ize" Lappo

MUNSTER, IN - Isabella "Ize" Lappo, age 23, of Munster formerly of Dyer passed away November 28, 2019. She is survived by her parents: Lori Rietman and Flavio (Teresa Bruno) Lappo; and her brother, Christopher; uncle, Keith (Lori) Rietman; aunts: Amy (Mark) Stephens, Rebecca (Peter) Eshbaugh, and Heidi (Colin) Blair; cousins: Sara Rietman, Alan and Bradley Stephens, and Peter and Julia Eshbaugh. Isabella graduated from Munster High School in 2014 and was a member of the Munster Seahorses Swim Team. She attended IUPUI and was working towards a degree in Tourism, Conventions, and Events Management. She had a passion for music and swimming. Although her time with us was much too short Isabella left a legacy as evidenced by the numerous lives she touched and the many people who loved her.

Visitation Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 7:00 pm at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Monday, December 2, 2019 DIRECTLY at St. Thomas More Church 8501 Calumet Ave. from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the family who will make a contribution to a charities of their choice. For more information 219-365-3474 or

www.elmwoodchapel.com