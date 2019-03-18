Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle "Bella" (Pesko) Hojnacki.

Isabelle "Bella" Hojnacki (nee Pesko)

PORTAGE, IN - Isabelle "Bella" Hojnacki (nee Pesko) age 92 of Portage; formerly of Gary passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Bella is survived by her loving children: Edward (Mary), Deborah, Jerome (Sonja), John (Becky), Dorothy (Ken) York, Sharon (Javier) Gutierrez, Joseph (Christina), Mark (Jen); grandchildren: Gina, Kenny (Jessica), Michael, David, Daniella, Carlos, Adam, Alyssa, and Brianna; great-grandchildren: Jimmy, Olivia, and Luke; sister, Bernice Balicki; sister-in-law, Theresa Bajgrowicz, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Walter; daughter-in-law, Sandy; parents, Walter and Agnes Pesko; stepfather, John Bajgrowicz; brothers, Chester Pesko and Edward Bajgrowicz; sister, Jean Muraida.

Bella was born in Gary, Indiana. She attended Froebel High School. She was a well-known caterer and worked at the Knights of Columbus in Merrillville. Bella was a proud member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church for 91 years. She was president of the Polish Women's Alliance, Ave Maria group #444 and former state president of the Polish Women's Alliance of Indiana.

Nothing was more important to Bella than her children and teaching them the Polish traditions and Polish foods. Bella loved playing bingo, bunco, playing cards, doing puzzles and bird watching. She was an avid sports fan. She will be greatly missed by all.

Family and friends may meet at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM with rosary at 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday March 20, 2019 at 9:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church with Rev. Kevin McCarthy and Msgr, John Siekierski officiating. At rest, Calvary Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.