Isidoro "Pudge" Salazar, Jr.

HAMMOND, IN -

Isidoro "Pudge" Salazar Jr., 69, of Hammond, IN passed away Saturday. December 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years Karen (nee Kowalski), son Alexander Salazar, daughter Aliya (Stephen) Curtis, proudest Papa of three grandchildren: Alyssa, Casandra, and Jace, six brothers David (Silvia) Salazar, Vincent (Linda) Salazar, Robert Salazar, Tony (Judy) Salazar, Carlos (Genevive) Salazar, Richard (Tammy) Salazar, many additional loving family and friends. Isidoro was preceded in death by his parents Isidoro and Mary, infant sister Anna.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Celebration of Life Service will follow beginning 4:00 PM, at the funeral home.

Isidoro was retired from Inland Steel after 31 years of service, a member of the Inland Steel 25 Year Club, SOAR, a 1969 graduate of Hammond Tech, and was a regular Tuesday league bowler at Plaza Lanes in Highland. Please OMIT flowers.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER & KEVIN NORDYKE by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com.