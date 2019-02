Isthamus Davis (nee Taylor)

IN LOVING MEMORY OF ISTHAMUS (nee TAYLOR) DAVIS 2/05/2009-2/05/2019 1Oth Anniversary In Heaven. I thought of you today, but that's nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. I think of you in silence,and often speak your name. All I have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake, from which I will never part. God have you in HIS arms, I have you in my heart. Love you forever, your child, Marcia Lias Johnson