Iva Cohen (Yates)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Iva Blanche Cohen (Yates), 89, passed away on June 16th, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona. Iva was born in 1930 in Gary Indiana to John and Margaret Yates and attended Froebel High School. She married Jack Cohen in 1949 after a chance meeting at a soda fountain during lunch. (Jack was original owner of Ming Ling Restaurant and Jack's Pawnshop in downtown Gary.) Iva was kind-hearted and sweet and very classy. Iva spent a great deal of her life giving to her local community. She was a 'Pink Lady' at Methodist Hospital in Gary, and spent hours answering calls at Contact Cares helpline. Upon moving to Arizona to be closer to her children and grandchildren, she found her passion in painting with watercolors.

Iva is survived by brother Richard Yates (Colleen) and family (Hobart), daughter Randee Pri-Tal (Shlomo) and son Miles in Phoenix, grandson Benjamin (Mary) in New Orleans, granddaughter Maya and great-grandson Noam in Phoenix, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services took place in Phoenix, Arizona arranged by Sinai Mortuary. Contributions in Iva's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.