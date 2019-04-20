J. David Hord

VALPARAISO, IN - J. David Hord, 79, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at home. He was born November 13, 1939 in Gary, IN to James D. and Ruth (Metcalfe) Hord and graduated from Portage High School. He worked with the military and the federal government, but his favorite occupations were gardener, chef and domestic engineer.

At age 40, the amazing grace of God found David, and he was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. He graduated from Valparaiso University and Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago.

He married Sue Ann Martin on November 20, 1983. She survives along with his sister, Carolyn Sowers, nieces Lynda Kirkman and Diana Sowers, god children Jeremy and Cameron Huelin, and his dog, Diesel. Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Harold Hord.

A visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Valparaiso. The memorial service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Immanuel, followed by a meal. Rev. Steve Driver officiates. Memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Pre-School or to the Porter County Animal Shelter.