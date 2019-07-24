J. Ivan Wengerd

KOUTS, IN - J. Ivan Wengerd, 87, of Kouts passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born September 19, 1931 in Fryburg, OH to Martin and Sadie (Hamsher) Wengerd. Ivan received a B.A. from Goshen College and his Masters degree from Ball State University in Education. He served as Principal of South Central Elementary School for 24 years retiring in 1990.

On August 4, 1956 he married Ethel Birky who survives along with their children: Kathy (Dave) Willink of Elkhart, Ann (Doug) Freyenberger of Valparaiso, David (Sherry) Wengerd of Goshen, Doug Wengerd of Goshen, Brenda (Brad) Miller of Columbia City, 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter-in-law, Jenny (Roth) Wengerd and siblings, Margaret, Jay, Harold, Mosella, and an infant brother.

A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. CST at Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 A.M. CST Saturday at the church with burial at Hopewell Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to the Gideons International.