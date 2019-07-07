J. Roger Moore

Service Information
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
View Map
Obituary
J. Roger Moore

HIGHLAND, IN - J. Roger Moore, age 92, of Highland, IN, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He is was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Alma Lee (Ashley) Moore; parents: Louis V. and Helen (Girman) Moore; and sister Betty Goodman. He is survived by daughter, Linda Moore; son, Roger Lee (Carol) Moore; grandchildren: Colleen (Tim) Branion, Kaitlyn Moore and Spencer Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to meet with the family Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Kuiper Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Parnell officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Mr. Moore was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in the South Pacific. He retired from Smith Chevrolet. Lee and Roger were former owners of Bridal House. He was a lifelong lover of cars and fishing, family and dogs. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger's loving memory to Hospice of the Calumet Area. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.


Published in The Times on July 7, 2019
