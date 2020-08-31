1/
Jack E. Hartlerode Sr.
Jack E. Hartlerode, Sr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack E. Hartlerode, Sr. 68, of Valparaiso passed away surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Linda, four children: Jack Jr. (Ann); Kim (Abe); Jeff (Diana); Kate (Adam); two sisters; Gail and Sharon; and many grandkids and great-grandkids. He graduated from E.C. Roosevelt High School and entered the Navy where he learned his instrumentation Engineering skills as an Electronics Warfare Technician. After seven years of service to his country he began employment at Inland Steel Mill.

Jack was very active in the East Chicago Lodge #595 as a Master Mason, the Orak Shrine of Michigan City where he was Shriner of the year 2008 and Shriner Hospitals of Chicago. He was also a member of the American Legion.

Services to be at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME September 3, 2020 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a Masonic service at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the East Chicago Lodge, Orak Shrine or Shriners Hospital.



Published in The Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Service
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
SEP
3
Service
07:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
