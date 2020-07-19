1/
Jack F. Spoerner
Jack F. Spoerner

CENTERVILE, OH - Jack F. Spoerner, 89, of Centerville, OH passed away July 13, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.

Born February 21, 1931, Jack was the son of John and Dori Spoerner. He married Bonnie Jean Johnston on August 15, 1953 and she preceded him in death March 21, 2014.

Jack was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church for over 50 years and was a board member for many years. He played for the Union Workers basketball league from 1950–1954. In 1953 he was a member of the 1066 National championship team. Jack was a prolific artist, creating over 40 painting for friends and family. He was a lifelong Cubs fan and lived to see them win it all in 2016. He is buried with the World Series banner. He worked at NIPSCO for 41 years, retiring in 1990.

Jack is survived by a daughter, Kathy Spoerner of Centerville, OH; a son, Jack G. Spoerner of Columbus, IN; daughter-in-law, Mary B. Spoerner; two grandchildren, David James Spoerner of Batavia, OH, and Kimberly Ann Farrier of Troy, OH; great-grand children, Heidi and Owen Spoerner of Batavia, OH, Olivia, Maverick, and Ian Farrier of Troy, OH.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Monday July 20, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville IN 46375. At rest Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Memorial contributions may be donated to Hospice of Dayton at https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/

Family asks that those attending wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

www.SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
Funeral services provided by
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
14 Kennedy Avenue
Schererville, IN 46375
(219) 322-7766
