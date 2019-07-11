Jack Gump

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Gump, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019. He was born May 1, 1941 in Green County, PA to Eugene and Amanda (Williams) Gump. Jack was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving for four years, and worked as a machinist at U.S. Steel, retiring after 38 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94 of Valparaiso, where Jack was a past commander and a member of the Color Guard. Jack was also member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Valparaiso.

On June 14, 1965 in Winchester, VA, Jack married Sandra Snyder who survives along with their daughters, Jenny Gump and Merry (Roland) DeMass; granddaughters, Cara (Mike) DeMass and Erika DeMass; great granddaughter, Lorelei McChellan; sister, Patricia (Richard) VanTassell; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Peg Flynn.

Private Family Services were held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Operation Comfort Warriors PO Box 361626 Indianapolis IN 46236 or www.legion.org.