Jack Herschbach

MUNSTER, IN - Jack Herschbach, 90, of Munster, passed away on Tuesday March 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Julie; daughters, Rae Lynn (Dennis) Knight and Kristina (Alan) Fink; sons, Jack and Stephen (Monique) Herschbach; stepchildren, Beverly Blair (Tom) Strylczk, Stephen (Susan), Robert (Debra) and Michael (Aggie) Derolf; grandchildren, Jennifer Maher, Amy (Sergio) Galindo, Ally and Amanda Fink; great grandchildren, Lucas, Jack and Peter Galindo along with Julie's grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ethel Herschbach; sister, Henrietta Grothe-Kraus.

Funeral service will be private due to the current pandemic situation. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Jack owned and operated Herschbach Motors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net