Jack L. Price

HAMMOND, IN - Jack L Price, age 90, of Hammond, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

He is survived by two daughters: Marge Michalak and Heather Price; two grandsons: Jeremy (Kristy) Michalak and Joshua Wilson; two great grandchildren; Andrew and Addison Michalak; numerous dear friends. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Harriet M. Price; parents: Ernest C and Edna Price; sister, Helen Jamski and his dog Mort.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Directly at Life Point Church, 7350 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville), and IN. with Pastor Orlando Soler officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Sunday March 10, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville), IN and Monday at the Church from 9:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Jack was born and raised in Mattoon, IL and was a long time resident of Hammond. He and his wife were longtime members of the Hessville Assembly of God Church now Life Point Church where he enjoyed attending the seniors group. Jack loved to travel and took trips all over the country. Jack was retired from McKeown Transportation as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 142. He loved the Lord and was anxiously awaiting his home going. He was a loving and devoted, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend and will be dearly missed.

