Dr. Jack M. Hires

VALPARAISO, IN - Dr. Jack M. Hires, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. He was born January 28, 1932 in Olathe, KS to William and Roberta (Farris) Hires. His elementary years took his family to Missouri, California, Texas and to his grandparents farm in Colorado where he learned the ways of the farm, milking cows, feeding all of the animals, cleaning the barn and riding a horse. Jack developed a love of all animals including a pet goat that was regularly allowed in the house, and of course there was always a dog in his early life. He attended several one-room school houses and was able to recall the names of all his favorite teachers, their personality traits and their futures. Education was important to Jack even as a young child, never wanting to miss a day of school and the chance to learn something new. On rainy days when the steep hill near his home was too muddy for the bus to pick him up he would ride his horse eight miles to school, then home again after sports practice. If the weather was too bad for even the horse to be out in the elements, Jack would walk three miles to the highway and hopefully hitch a ride. While attending Shawnee Mission High School in Kansas he earned varsity letters in football, basketball and track, and after graduation attended Denver University in Colorado on a football scholarship. Jack also graduated from Indiana University at South Bend prior to receiving his Juris Doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law. A well-read historian, Jack was naturally drawn to religious and military history, usually consuming three books at a time. Active membership at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Student Center served to reinforce his faith contemplation and anchor his trust in God.

Professor Hires taught a variety of courses dealing with legal and business issues at Valparaiso University School of Business Administration including Business Law, Business Ethics and the Legal Environment of Business. His dedication to and success in teaching are evident in several awards he received at VU: the Outstanding Teacher Award from the College of Business and the Hellenic Laurel presented by the Interfraternity and Intersorority Councils. He has been active on campus through participation in numerous college and university committees: University Senate; Committee on Academic and Professional Standards; and Town & Gown. He was also the campus coordinator for the prestigious Kemper Scholar Program. Upon retirement Dr. Hires was bestowed with the prestigious honor of being named "Professor Emeritus" by Valparaiso University for his dedication to the students, faculty and staff, noteworthy contributions and loyal support over the decades.

Professor Hires has been a member of many honors societies and of several professional organizations. He was a member of the Michigan Bar Association, American Bar Association, and the Academy of Legal Studies in Business. He held several leadership positions within the Southern Academy of Legal Studies in Business, including its presidency. He also served as editor in chief of the Southern Law Journal from 1996 - 2000. Jack was a member of Phi Alpha Theta, International Honor Society.

As a leader in the community, Jack served on the Board of Directors of Coffee Creek Conservancy District, Northwest Indiana Steelheaders, and Duneland Fly Fishers. He was a member of the St. Joe River Valley Fly Fishers and was on the DNR Advisory Board for "Turn In a Poacher" (TIP). Jack only did "catch and release"; he never kept a fish. Jack was certified as a member of Hoosier Riverwatch by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. His passion for fishing drove his fight to protect wildlife habitat for future generations. Through activity with the Lake Michigan Coastal Program and its partnerships he helped protect the natural resources of this region. Jack and his angling colleagues; Eric Graham, Grayson Davis, Mike Ryan, and Bob Ford traveled the rivers and lakes of North America and Canada. He took particular enjoyment when his wife, Dorie would join him at Fireside Lodge for a fishing vacation in Sioux Lookout, Canada, annually for more than 20 years. His love of fly fishing led to his entrepreneurial founding of Great Lakes Custom Rodcrafters, Inc. which he owned and operated.

His long love affair with wife, Dorie, includes an ownership stake in the Green Bay Packers, Inc. Yes, both huge Packers fans! Jack enjoyed many travels with Dorie and their good friends, Ron and Hollis Oselka to interesting, fun destinations throughout the years.

Jack and Dorie shared their home with many wonderful "Rescue Kitties" through the years; most recently "Buster", who died shortly before Jack, and "Jake" who is visibly mourning Jack's passing. Memorials are encouraged to be made to the Independent Cat Shelter, P.O. Box 735, Westville, IN 46391 www.catsociety.org.

As a crafter, Jack spent many tedious and meticulous hours creating and detailing beautiful model ships. This Renaissance man seemed to be able to conquer any task he set his mind to, having also owned and operated Jack M. Hires and Associates, Engineers and Surveyors. While his friends, colleagues and students shall briefly mourn his loss, our society shall be eternally grateful for his contributions to our future.