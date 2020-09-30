Jack Nicholas Clendenen

CHESTERTON, IN - Jack Nicholas Clendenen, age 24 of Chesterton, IN passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1996 in Hobart, IN to Eric and Jennifer (Vereb) Clendenen.

Jack is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Eric of Porter; sister, Brittany Clendenen; two brothers, Ryan Clendenen, Ben Clendenen; grandfather, John (Karen) Clendenen; grandmother, Carolyn (Dave) Bentley; uncle, Christopher (Vicki) Vereb; aunt, Heather (Chris) Gustafson; many cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vincent and Janice Vereb.

Jack graduated from Chesterton High School, class of 2015. Jack had worked for Modern Forge and currently with Urschel Laboratories in Chesterton. Jack's interests and pastimes included video games, collecting and shooting guns and ammo, going to the beach and amusement parks. Jack started to enjoy golfing more the past few years. Jack loved being with friends and family. Jack's kindness, charisma, goofiness, and love was welcomed and cherished by all that knew him. When Jack was ten years old, he was granted a wish through Make a Wish foundation and we stayed at Give Kids The World in Kissimmee Florida. Jack has a forever golden star on the ceiling of the Castle of Miracles and Star Tower. Please consider a donation in honor of Jacks memory. Give Kids the World at www.gktw.org.

Jack's family is planning a visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. Jack will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Portage, IN following a private family service to be held at a later date. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.