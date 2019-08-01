Jack Quade, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Quade Jr., age 71 of Valparaiso, passed away January 8, 2019. He was born September 19, 1947, in Gary, IN. Jack was lovingly raised in Gary with an older sister and two younger brothers. He graduated from Andrean High School in 1965, where he was known for his athleticism and charm. He went on to Indiana University in Bloomington for an undergraduate degree followed by a doctoral degree in optometry. Jack kept a private practice in Buchanan, MI, before moving to Chicago to teach at the Illinois College of Optometry in the 1980s. In 1990, he accepted a position at the School of Optometry at IU Bloomington. Anyone who knew Jack couldn't help but love him, and his incorrigible sense of humor kept everyone around him laughing until the very end. Jack adored his parents, his daughter, IU, and the Cubs. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Quade Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Marie (Rolewicz) Quade; one daughter, Melissa Quade; one grandson, Sawyer Quade Budig; sister, Janet (Quade) McDermott; brothers, Michael Quade, of Tacoma, WA, and Thomas (Janice) Quade, of Roseville, MN; special companion, Betty Templin; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila, 1511 La Porte Ave., Valparaiso, followed by a time of sharing memories in Avila Hall immediately after Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Life Care Center of Valparaiso.

