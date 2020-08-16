1/
Jack V. Buono
Jack V. Buono

ORANGE CITY, FL - Jack V. Buono, age 79, of Orange City, Florida, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He is survived by his life-long, love of his life, Shirl; brothers: Ron Buono and Michael Buono; sister, Diana Davis; daughter-by-choice, Debbie Goodale; grandson, Jeremy Goodale, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving mother, Sophie, brother, Joseph, and sister, Christina.

Jack, a first generation Sicilian immigrant on his father's side, was born in East Chicago, Indiana, and grew up in the Harbor section before his family moved into Hammond, where he attended Hammond Technical Vocation High School (class of '58).

He entered the United States Marine Corps in 1961, proudly serving tours in Vietnam and Guam, as well as several stateside stations as an aircraft structural mechanic. Corporal Buono was honorably discharged in April of 1965. He returned to Indiana for a brief period of time before moving to New England, and eventually settling in central Florida.

Visitation will be held at Griffith First Christian Church, 202 West Pine Street, Griffith, Indiana, 46319 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating.

Burial of Jack's ashes will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN, 46410 with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any one of Jack's favorite causes: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Heart Association.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Griffith First Christian Church
AUG
19
Memorial service
07:00 PM
AUG
21
Burial
01:00 PM
Calumet Park Cemetery
