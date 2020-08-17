Jack V. Buono

ORANGE CITY, FL - Jack V. Buono, age 79, of Orange City, Florida, formerly of Hammond, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

He is survived by his life-long, love of his life, Shirl; brothers Ron Buono and Michael Buono; sister Diana Davis; daughter-by-choice Debbie Goodale; grandson Jeremy Goodale, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.

Preceded in death by his loving mother Sophie, brother Joseph, and sister Christina.

Visitation will be held at Griffith First Christian Church, 202 West Pine Street, Griffith, Indiana, 46319 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the auditorium. Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating.

Burial of Jack's ashes will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 West 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN, 46410 with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to any one of Jack's favorite causes: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, American Heart Association. For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com