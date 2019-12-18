Jack W. Cochran

DYER, IN/FORMERLY OF THORNTON, IL - Jack W. Cochran, 87, of Dyer, IN formerly of Thornton, IL. U.S.M.C. Veteran of the Korean War. Loving husband for 65 years of Virgil Kathryn. Devoted father of Chuck (Donna) Cochran, Tucson AZ; Mitzi (Jeff) Mitchell of Valparaiso IN; and Dee (Mark) Jellema of Dyer IN. Proud and devoted grandfather of Sarah Cochran, Nick (Kylene) Mitchell, Kate (Eric) Rayon, Dan Mitchell, Ashley (Gordon) Terpstra, Abbey Toren, Tori (Joseph) Brown, and Libby (Adam) Buss. Great Grandfather to Nova Mitchell, Liana Rayon and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, James and Leona. Brothers, Raymond, Edward and James.

Jack was a member of the Thornton Fire Dept. 27 years, an usher at Holy Ghost Church in South Holland for 40 years, and Legion Post 1070 Thornton member since 1956. Jack retired from Acme Steel as a supervisor in 1987 with 37 years of service.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Funeral service will be Friday, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Very Rev. Fr. Steve Koplinka officiating. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church in Munster. www.kishfuneralhome.net