Jack W. Hathaway

CROWN POINT, IN - Jack W. Hathaway, age 93, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Jack is survived by his son, Gregory Hathaway of Crown Point; two grandchildren: Kyle (Sarah) Hathaway of Silver Spring, MD and Alyssa Hathaway of Miami Beach, FL.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Cecilia; daughter, Melinda Emerson; parents: William and Elizabeth Hathaway; and sister, Jean Nelson.

Jack was a retired captain with the Lake County Sheriff's Department and was Chief Bailiff for Judge James Clement for 12 years. He was also the Historian for the old Lake County Jail. Jack loved to travel with his wife and friends. He was an avid Chicago Cubs and Green Bay Packers fan. Jack also enjoyed reading and was a Civil War buff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point. A private service and burial was held at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

