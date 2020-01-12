Jack Wakeman

VALPARAISO, IN - Jack Barton Wakeman, age 92, passed away on January 5, 2020. He was born December 24, 1927 in Union Mills, IN to George and Fredda Wakeman. He served in the US Navy and married Carolyn Shalley on June 19, 1954. He and Carol lived many years in Thornton, IL, retired to Monticello, IN, were snowbirds to Mesa, AZ, and then lived the last five years together at Pines Village in Valparaiso, IN.

\Jack worked at New York Blower Company, Chicago office for more than 35 years, and in his spare time enjoyed boating, water and snow skiing, wood working, tennis and bicycling.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol of Valparaiso. Daughters Shalley (Joseph Polera), Sharon (David) Schoenecker and Trudy (Scott Heher); five grandchildren and three great grandsons and a great granddaughter due in May. Jack was preceded in death by his siblings.

He will be greatly missed for his smile and quiet humor.

Memorial Service will be Sunday, January 26, 2020 @ Pines Village Retirement Community, 3303 Pines Village Circle, Valparaiso, IN in the Celebration Center. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. CST. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pines Village Retirement Communities, Inc.

Arrangements entrusted to CROWN CREMATION.