Jaclyn M. (Grisham) Mauch
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jaclyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jaclyn M. Mauch (nee Grisham) DYER, IN - Jaclyn M. Mauch, 37, of Dyer, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born January 13, 1983. She is survived by her husband Nicholas; son Colin; father James Grisham; aunt Rosemarie Grisham; sister Christina (Jason) Cooper; nieces Braiden and Aowynn Cooper; she was preceded in death by her mother Patricia (nee Hulett); grandparents Walter (Rose Marie) Grisham and Jack (Dorothy) Hulett; father-in-law and mother-in-law William (Sharon) Mauch. Jackie earned an Associate's Degree in Early Childhood Development and was on track for a Bachelor's degree from Purdue University Northwest, attended Huntington College and graduated from Lake Central High School in 2001. She enjoyed working with children at the Riley Child Center at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, IN and the YMCA in Hammond, IN. Visitors may join an online memorial service livestreamed by Pastor Devin Cook of the Dyer United Methodist Church (DUMC) on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. from the DUMC Facebook page. Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions this service is online only; there will not be a physical service to attend. Memorial contributions in Jackie's honor may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. During this time of limited services, we encourage you to leave a message of condolence for the family on the online guestbook at www.kishfuneralhome.net. For further information please contact Kish at (219) 924-3333.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
from the DUMC Facebook page
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved