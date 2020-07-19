Jacob Hatagan

VALPARAISO, IN -

Jacob Hatagan, 18, of Valparaiso, IN passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Jacob is survived by his loving parents Jerry and Kate Hatagan, beloved sister Sami Hatagan, loving grandmother Deb (Chris) Mauch, and beloved nana Denise Buitron, and numerous additional loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John Hatagan, Viorica Hatagan, Pat Greer, Tim Buitron..

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., the family is requesting that all attending the visitation to please wear a mask. Due to limitations at church related to COVID 19 a private Funeral Mass will be held, with cremation to follow.

Jacob was a graduate of Boone Grove High School. He was a Special Olympian, he enjoyed being the "Entertainer" along with bowling, swimming, and music. In lieu of flowers donations to Epilepsy Foundation or Autism Speaks in Jacob's honor would be appreciated.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling 219-838-0800 or visiting www.hillsidefhcares.com