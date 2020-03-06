Jacob Hoogeveen

CROWN POINT, IN - Jacob Hoogeveen, age 85 of Crown Point, passed away March 3, 2020. He graduated from Thornton Fractional High school, Class of 52, and retired as a meat cutter after 44 years. Jake was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Connelly Council 1700, and the Greater Calumet Bowling Association. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Jake is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Ann; children: Jerry Hoogeveen, Angelique Arenz, Douglas (Angela) Hoogeveen, Jake (Lana Kaiser) Hoogeveen; grandchildren: Bailey, Mackenzie, Morgan, and Max; great-grandson, Liam; brothers: Albertus and Jess Hoogeveen; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN, with additional visitation preceding from 9:30-10:00 a.m. www.burnsfuneral.com