Jacob Hoogeveen (1934 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Hoogeveen.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
101 W. Burrell Dr.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Church
101 W. Burrell Dr.
Crown Point, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jacob Hoogeveen

CROWN POINT, IN - Jacob Hoogeveen, age 85 of Crown Point, passed away March 3, 2020. He graduated from Thornton Fractional High school, Class of 52, and retired as a meat cutter after 44 years. Jake was a member of St. Matthias Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Connelly Council 1700, and the Greater Calumet Bowling Association. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Jake is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary Ann; children: Jerry Hoogeveen, Angelique Arenz, Douglas (Angela) Hoogeveen, Jake (Lana Kaiser) Hoogeveen; grandchildren: Bailey, Mackenzie, Morgan, and Max; great-grandson, Liam; brothers: Albertus and Jess Hoogeveen; many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday March 8, 2020, from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN, with additional visitation preceding from 9:30-10:00 a.m. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on Mar. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.