Jacob "Jake" Kool

CROWN POINT, IN - Jacob "Jake" Kool, 96, of Crown Point, peacefully passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Betty. He is survived by his daughters, Maria Narug, Paula (Bret) McIntyre and Connie (Dennis) Hoernig; six grandchildren; many great grandchildren; twin brother, Johannes Kool; brother Arie Kool both of Holland.

Jake will be lovingly missed for his dedication to family, as well as his love for fishing, woodworking, chocolate peanut butter cups, volunteering, gardening and flannel shirts.

Visitation, Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM with Funeral Service following at 11:00 AM all at Trinity Lutheran Church, 631 W. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN. Burial will take place in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Heinz officiating. SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, www.sheetsfuneral.com.