Jacqueline Ann Tolley "Jackie" (nee Weitemeyer)

GEORGETOWN, TX/ST. JOHN, IN - Jacqueline Ann Tolley, age 81, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert "Bob" Tolley; son, Brad (Julie) Tolley of Northville, MI; nieces, Lynn, Jana, Sheri, Carie, Teri and their families and a host of many dear friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Burton Fetten Weitemeyer and Florence Marie (nee Smith) Weitemeyer; brother, Burton Allen Weitemeyer; son, Craig Dean Tolley and daughter, Laura Ann Tolley.

Jackie was born August 29, 1937 on the south side of the City of Chicago, IL and was a 1955 graduate of Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, IL. She met her future husband, Bob at the age of 14 in Geometry class and five years later, they were united in marriage on August 10, 1957 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lansing, IL.

Jackie worked in the accounting office at a local business to help put Bob through college at Purdue and went on to work several years in the family business, Calumet Machine and Welding. She enjoyed boating in Michigan City, IN, watching Purdue football and basketball, playing Bridge and Bunco with her friends in Sun City and truly enjoyed volunteering at St. David's Hospital. Jackie was also a member of the Ladies' Oriental Shrine of North America, Awalim Court No. 9, Hammond, IN. Jackie loved her husband and family immensely. She maintained many life-long friendships going back to grade school, her and Bob's time at Purdue, her 40+ years in northwest Indiana and more recently Sun City. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:30 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the (https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/ways-to-give1), or to Hospice Austin (https://www.hospiceaustin.org/donation-form/). Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.