Jacqueline "Jacque" C. Summers Kearney

BROWNSBURG, IN - Jacque left us here on Earth on March 26, 2019, to join a large waiting family who has preceded her in death. Jacque was born on March 31, 1928, to Hanley and Jean Summers. She was a long-time resident of Griffith, IN where she graduated from Griffith High School in 1947. After a short career as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell, Jacque entered Cincinnati Bible Seminary in Cincinnati, OH. She worked summers through college at Lake Region Christian Assembly in Cedar Lake, IN, serving ably as the Dining Room Manager. She furthered her studies at Lincoln Christian College in Lincoln, IL, from where she graduated in 1958. Following graduation, she worked for a bit again for Illinois Bell and then, in the early 1960s she went to work for the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO). Jacque married Kenneth A. Kearney, a chemical engineer, on May 21, 1966 and thereby also became loving step-mom to Ken's sons, Steve (Martha), Greg (Judy), and David (Jane). Jacque and Ken lived in multiple places in Indiana, including Chesterton, Seymour, Vincennes, and Brownsburg. Jacque was preceded in death by Ken and by her parents, Hanley and Jean.

She is survived by her sisters, Sandra (Sandy) Summers Ziegler and Jane Summers Papiese, both of West Richland, Washington; her brother-in-law Robert Emmett Kearney; and her sister-in-law, Beth Ellis, both of Texas; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Friends and family remember Jacque for her personal faith in God and her encouraging testimony. She loved bold, bright colors (especially orange), singing, flowers, birds, talking about her family's rich Hoosier history, and friendly chats with her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandchildren, and many, many other relatives and friends. If you ever talked with Jacque, you knew you were precious and loved, and that someone was praying for you.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon Monday, April 1, 2019 at MATTHEWS MORTURAY, BROWNSBURG, with funeral services there at 12:00 noon. Graveside service and interment will be at 2:30 p.m. (EDT) at the Chalmers (IN) Community Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lincoln Christian University, 100 Campus View Dr., Lincoln, IL 62656 or Cornerstone Christian Church, 8930 N. SR 267, Brownsburg, IN 46112. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com.