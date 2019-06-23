Jacqueline C. "Jackie" Turco

Obituary
Jacqueline C. "Jackie" Turco

EAST SIDE - Jacqueline C. "Jackie" Turco, age 80. Late of the East Side. Passed away June 20, 2019. Wife of Frank Turco. Loving mother of Joseph (Debbie) Hoffner and Tony (Erin) Turco. Cherished grandmother of Joshua, Danielle, Gianna, Dominic, and Tessa. Dearest great grandmother of Alya, Aneesa, and Zoey. Dear sister of Sharon (late Donald) Sadowski and Reno (Janet) Caldanaro. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Jackie was a fantastic cook and loved to bake. She would do anything for everyone and would never say no!.

Visitation Monday, June 24, 2019 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.) St. John. Funeral Services Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Church of the Annunciata for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com


Published in The Times on June 23, 2019
