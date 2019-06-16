Jacqueline (Tomczak) Howard

LONGMONT, CO - Jacqueline Howard (Tomczak), died May 30, 2019, in her home in Longmont, CO, surrounded by family after a brief battle with cancer. She was 74. Thankfully, she was able to see the Cubs win the World Series, something generations of fans cannot claim.

Jackie was born in Hammond, IN, a descendant of one of Calumet City's Polish pioneers, Jan Mamaj. She spent a happy childhood helping at the family's tavern and graduated from T.F. North High School in 1962. She married David Howard in 1966, and they raised three sons.

Jackie had a heart of gold and lived to serve others, especially as a mother and grandmother. Her home was always open to her family, where she would serve up heaping plates of her delicious Polish and American fare. Ever the doting Babcia, she had plenty of gifts and care packages for her beloved grandchildren and kept their favorite snacks on hand. Her genuine love for people extended beyond her family, too, to everyone she met. Not a holiday or occasion would go by without her sending heartfelt greeting cards. There was no more loyal person than Jackie. During her years at T.F. North, she formed close, lifelong friendships. Decades later, she still spoke to her girlfriends almost daily, despite being a thousand miles away.

Jackie is survived by her husband, David; sons: Paul, Steve, and Andrew; daughters-in-law: Mary and Monica; four grandchildren and many cousins and their families.

A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Calumet City on Friday, June 21, at 10:00 a.m.