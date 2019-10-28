Jacqueline L. Guhl

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Jacqueline L. Guhl, age 74, of Cedar Lake, passed away October 25, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, James; children Cheryl (Seth) Holloway and Charles (Jennifer) Guhl; grandchildren: Tyler, Alexis and Anna; siblings Toney (Donna) Xidis and Stan Dixon; and many nieces and nephews. Jackie was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Stella Ruble and her sister, Kathy Georgis

Friends may greet the family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 3:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave. (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.) Cedar Lake. A funeral service will take place Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL.

Jackie was a fantastic wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She passionately loved taking care of her home and family with flowers, meals, and making memories. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.