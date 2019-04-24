Jacqueline L. Short (nee Grimmer)

CROWN POINT, IN - Jackie Short, age 81, of Crown Point, previously of Schererville, passed away on April 17, 2019.

Survived by step-daughters Barb (Chuck) Specht and Jane Mays, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, sister, Ilene McClellan, a nephew, two nieces, in-laws and many cousins in the Grimmer Family. Preceded in death by husband Norman Short, step-son Gene Short and parents Leo and Agnes Grimmer.

Jackie attended St. Michaels through 8th grade and graduated Dyer High School in 1957. She worked for her father, Leo Grimmer, at Grimmer's Service Station in her younger years. She later retired from Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Dyer.

Memorial Service at Crown Point Christian Village's Chapel, 6685 E. 117th Avenue, Crown Point, IN on April 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Chaplain Timothy Saco officiating. Eulogy at 3:00 p.m.