Jacqueline "Kiki" Marie Rodriguez-Gonzalez

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Jacqueline "Kiki" Marie Rodriguez-Gonzalez, age 25, of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, Jacqueline is survived by her husband, Juan Antonio Gonzalez and her two loving children: Nathan Gonzalez and Bellamy Gonzalez; mother: Nadine (Samuel) Daniels; father: Daniel (Jennifer) Campos; grandfather, Wilfredo Rodriguez; in-laws: Antonio (Araceli) Gonzalez; sisters: Jasmine (Josette) Torres, Jessy (Damien) Berrocal, Serena Campos, Sierra Campos, Naomi Campos; brothers: Joseph (Selena) Planer, Jose (Karina) Berrocal, Daniel Campos, Adam Campos, Damien Campos, Dominic Campos; many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who loved her. She is preceded in death by maternal grandmother: Katherine Rodriguez; paternal grandmother: Juanita Stevenson; siblings: Jordan Jessica Marie Campos and Derek Jeter Campos.

Jacqueline was a long-time resident of East Chicago born and raised. Jackie was involved in many activities in high school including choir, cheerleading, drama, tennis, school plays, and was homecoming queen 2014. Jackie was a soldier in the Army's National guard. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and friends.

A visitation with family will be on Sunday, September 27, from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 5840 Hohman Ave, Hammond, IN 46320. Funeral services will be Monday September 28, at 10:00 AM Pastor John Bonilla officiating. Internment immediately following at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN. www.burnskish.com