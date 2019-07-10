Jacquelyn Cerf

HIGHLAND, IN - Jacquelyn Cerf, age 97, of Highland, formerly of Homewood/Chicago, IL. She is survived by her daughter: Nancy (Ted) Pinkert; niece: Holly (David) Ervin; great nephew: Dustin (Kristen) Ervin; great niece: Abbey (Chris) Eagles; and other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her loving husband: Eugene; two brothers: Robert (Vera) Barnett and Ronald (Florice) Barnett; and niece: Sharon Bialas.

Jacquelyn had a passion for art. She taught adults for many years. In their later years; her and her husband switched to stained glass traveling throughout the country winning many awards.

Visitation with the family will be on Friday July 12, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A private interment will take place at Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. Please visit website at: www.burnskish.com.