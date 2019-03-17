Jacquelyne A. Petrie

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Jacquelyne A. Petrie of South Holland, passed on Sunday March 10, 2019 at the age of 86. Diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2007, Jacquelyne is at rest after a courageous 12 year battle. She is survived by her children Rae Lynn Haas, Dawn Petrie, and Paul Allen (Emily) Petrie; Grandchildren Kimberly Olson, Preston and Zachary Petrie; and by her brother Raymond (Late Dolores) Altmann.

Preceded in death by her parents Martin and Frances Altmann; husband Paul Petrie, and by her brother Martin Altmann.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday March 18, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., in Griffith, IN.

Jacquelyne performed with the Bell and vocal Choirs at St. Paul-Dalton, now Good Shepard Lutheran–South Holland, She was a devoted member. She a student of the Goodman Theater and participated in three Chicago Railroad Fairs 1948-1950. Jacquelyne taught Life Saving at the YMCA in Harvey, IL and had a 30 year career as a nursing home administrator. In the 1970's she earned her Private Pilot's License and began teaching ground school. Known for her love of animals, she had a special place in her heart for horses and enjoyed riding from her teens into her eighties. She was a member of the Navajo Saddle Club, and volunteered with the pet rescue ABRA (All Breed Rescue Angels).

\Memorials may be given to ABRA (All Breed Rescue Angels) P.O. Box 1426 Crown Point, IN 46308.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com