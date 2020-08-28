1/
James A. Boedeker
1952 - 2020
James A. Boedeker

VALPARAISO, IN - James A. Boedeker, 68 of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly, August 26, 2020. He was born June 21, 1952 in Roseland, IL to Frederick and Betty (Ullrich) Boedeker. Jim made his career as a computer programmer and then computer consulting before retiring. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso and was a Boy Scout Leader for Troup 904. Jim enjoyed woodworking, model trains, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.

On April 21, 1973 in Homewood, IL, Jim married Karen Davison who survives along with their children: Michael (Laura) Boedeker and Brian (Amy) Boedeker; grandchildren: Adam, Ethan, Sam, and Adam; great granddaughter, Allie; and brothers: Larry (Sharon) Boedeker and William (Theresa) Boedeker. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory, Valparaiso a Memorial Service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Christ Lutheran Church, American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Association. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso entrusted with arrangements.



Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

2 entries
August 27, 2020
Thinking of you and praying God comforts you in this difficult time.
Jim and Cathy Goldschmidt
Jim and Cathy Goldschmidt
Acquaintance
