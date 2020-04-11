James A. Forsythe

CROWN POINT, IN - James A. Forsythe, age 95, of Crown Point, passed peacefully on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Jim is survived by his children: Stephen (Lorene) Forsythe, Paul (Christine) Forsythe, Gregory (Nancy) Forsythe, and Margaret (Barry) Wood; grandchildren: Daniel (Heather) Forsythe, Ryan (Elizabeth) Forsythe, Kimberly (Peter) Thompson, and Michael Wood; and six great-grandchildren.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 73 years, Marjorie Forsythe; parents: Gail and Mary (Owens) Forsythe; brothers: Robert, Gail, and William; sisters: Norma, Jeanette, Shirley, and Betty.

Jim grew up during the depression, taking his first job at age 15 delivering milk from a horse-drawn cart. Jim volunteered for the Army at 17, achieved the rank of Army Sergeant in England during WWII, and served again in Korea. Jim's life-long patriotism was evident in his Abe Lincoln reenactments on President's Day, marching in uniform in Crown Point's July 4th parade, leading Crown Point's Memorial Day ceremony, and 60+ years in the VFW, among other things.

Jim met his future wife, Marjorie, while stationed at Camp Atterbury. They married in 1946, settled in Crown Point, and worked to get their lives on solid footing. Jim started at the local phone company and climbed the ranks over 35 years in what eventually became AT&T. Over this period, Jim and Marge raised a family of four, instilling in them the importance of faith, family, marriage, education, hard work, generosity, and laughter. Fond memories include summer vacations, golfing, motorcycle rides, tossing a Frisbee, and silly songs or corny jokes for every occasion.

Jim became involved in politics later in life, serving first on the city council and then as Mayor of Crown Point from 1984-1991. Favorite accomplishments include helping start Hub Pool, saving the Old Court House, establishing the Summit Street industrial park, and computerizing the city's finances. Jim was also active in numerous service organizations (Jaycees, Exchange Club, and Rotary, to name a few) and was recognized for his servant leadership with many awards over the years.

In his "spare" time, Jim loved music. He started playing guitar in 5th grade, led The Gold Tones at weddings/events for 30 years, and was still jamming at the CP Farmer's Market at age 92. Jim was very handy around the house, teaching himself (and his kids) building and maintenance skills as needs arose. Jim and Marge loved to travel, journeying to all 50 states. After retirement, Arizona was a favorite winter destination. In the final chapter of his life, Jim modeled marital love by being Marge's full-time caretaker as her health declined. Theirs was truly a 73-year love story.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements for Private Services with immediate family only, have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Jim will be laid to rest on Monday, April 13, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point or to the Crown Point Community Foundation.