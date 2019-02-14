James A. Hartman

CRETE, IL - James A. Hartman age 77, a resident of Crete, formerly of Dolton, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Jim was born in Joliet to the late Frank and Lois (nee Ott) Hartman. Beloved husband of the late Beverly I. (nee Byrne) Hartman; loving father of Nancy (Timothy) Cunningham and David (Kelly) Hartman; cherished grandfather of Matthew (TJ), Nicholas, Kyle, and Noah; dear brother of Jerry (Frances) Hartman and the late Karen Hartman; uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was a retired Computer Programmer for U.S. Steel and a member of

Redeemer Lutheran Church in South Holland. Private services were held.