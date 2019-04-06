Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. "Jimmy" Stachelski. View Sign

James A. "Jimmy" Stachelski LYNWOOD, IL/FORMERLY OF CALUMET CITY, IL - James A. "Jimmy" Stachelski age 72 of Lynwood, IL formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving children; Nicole (Adam) Johnson, Jessica Stachelski, Teresa (Nicholas) Sanchez, and Elizabeth Gattone. Cherished grandfather of Ethan, Luke, and Audrey Johnson and extended grandchildren and great grandchildren, loving uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are loving care giver and sister Jeanne (late Alan) Moseley, sister Kathleen (Jim) Wellman, brother Kenneth (Karen) Stachelski, former wife Sharon Stachelski. James was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Florence Stachelski, sister precious Carol Sue, and brother John Stachelski. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Funeral services for James will be held at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Richard Grom officiating. Cremation to follow.James graduated in 1964 from Thornton Fractional North High School. He was proud and worked hard in achieving the honor of Eagle Scout in his younger years. He was a proud member of the Pipe Fitters Local Union 597 for over 40 years. James was a loving and devoted father, grandfather, great grandfather, son and brother. He knew the true meaning of FAMILY. From playing Santa Clause over the years, to going to every event the family had there was no doubt you could count on Jimmy being there. He was a dedicated and generous family man and worked extremely hard to provide for them. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Bears, crossword puzzles, swimming and loved taking chances playing lottery games. But the surest bet he ever made was loving and caring for his family and everyone he met. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Jim's name to The Arc Northwest Indiana, 2650 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN 46408 www.arcnwi.com. www.schroederlauer.com

Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home

3227 Ridge Road

Lansing , IL 60438

