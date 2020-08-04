1/1
James A. "Jim" Swafford Jr.
James "Jim" A Swafford Jr.

HAMMOND, IN - James "Jim" A Swafford Jr., age 66 of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, with his loving wife at his side.

Jim is preceded in death by his sons, James "Jimmy" A Swafford III and Robert "Bobby" K Swafford Sr; parents James and Marie Swafford Sr; father-in-law Robert Braswell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Theresa Swafford; daughter, Cassie Gumienny; siblings: Tommy (Lorraine) Swafford and Joann (Tom) Textor; in-laws Lena Braswell and Michael (Denise) Windle; grandchildren: Brittany (Kenny) Urnik, Misty Swafford, Robert K Swafford Jr, Ian Swafford, and Mia Jane Jackson; great-granddaughter, Cirilla Urnik; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces, nephews, uncles, cousins, and his four legged companion, Cinnamon.

Jim was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle, papa, and friend to many. Jim was a US Navy Veteran who served and protected our country and retired from Inland Steel.

Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME, located at 921 W 45th Ave Griffith, IN. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at White Funeral Home, burial to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Due to the Covid-19 concerns, it is required that all attending wear face masks and please practice safe social distancing.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com




Published in The Times on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
6
Funeral service
10:00 AM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
6
Burial
Elmwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
